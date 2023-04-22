ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman dies in govt. hospital; kin allege negligence

April 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in the district headquarters on Saturday, a day after she was admitted there in critical condition. While relatives alleged negligence on the part of doctors, the hospital superintendent said that the woman was admitted with high blood pressure and despite all efforts by doctors, she could not be saved.

Sources said Rathod Renuka from Kishan Naik Tanda under Vasar village in Sirgapur mandal was admitted to the hospital on Friday and her death followed the demise of her newborn a few hours earlier.

Alleging that doctors’ negligence led to the death of the mother and child, relatives staged a dharna outside the hospital and lodged a complaint with the police.

However, hospital superintendent Anil informed that the patient was admitted with high blood pressure and doctors tried to bring it under control but in vain. The woman had seizures coupled with cardiac arrest, resulting in her death, Dr.Anil added.

