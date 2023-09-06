HamberMenu
Pregnant woman carried on ‘doli’ to road point in Charla mandal

The woman identified as Kosi reportedly developed labour pains late on Tuesday afternoon

September 06, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A pregnant Adivasi woman of a remote tribal habitation at Korkatpadu village in Charla mandal was carried on a doli (makeshift stretcher) by her family members traversing four km through the forest stretch to the road point on Tuesday. 

The woman identified as Kosi reportedly developed labour pains late on Tuesday afternoon.

As the remote tribal habitation is located on the fringes of forest devoid of motorable road, her family members carried her to the roadside village in the ‘doli’ braving the inclement weather and slushy kutcha road, sources added.

She was later shifted to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam in a private vehicle.

