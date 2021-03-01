Precautions for devotees intending to attend Kumbh Mela

HYDERABAD

01 March 2021 22:41 IST

Follow standard operation protocols for effectively managing COVID-19: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

The Uttarakhand government has asked the devotees/pilgrims intending to attend Kumbh Mela in Hardwar, which started on Saturday and will continue till April 30, to take precautionary measures relating to COVID-19.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, said devotees intending to attend the Kumbh Mela should follow the standard operation protocols for effectively managing COVID-19. He suggested series of actions that should be followed to ensure that transmission of the virus did not escalate and mortality/morbidity are minimised.

Accordingly, people above 65 years and children below 10 years, persons with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac, pulmonary and kidney ailments as also those suffering from cancer cerebrovascular disorders, pregnant women were advised not to visit the Kumbh Mela. Visitors to the mela should produce a health certificate in the prescribed format as it was mandatory for entering the mela area.

Visitors should produce a negative RT PCR for Covid-19 report (not older than 72 hours) at the time of entry to the mela area. And the report should be as per the prescribed format and was also mandatory requirement for entering the Mela. People intending to visit the mela should register on the Uttarakhand Government portal prior to their visit and should install and use Arogya Sethu App all times. They could be subjected to Covid-19 testing or active monitoring in line with the protocols followed in the State, the letter said.

Sri Gandham

The Chief Secretary has assured that the government would extend necessary support and promote cultivation of Sri Gandham (Santalum Album or Indian Sandalwood) in the State. Mr. Somesh Kumar said the government would positively look into the issues raised by the farmers engaged in the cultivation of Sri Gandham. He was speaking to a delegation of farmers who called on him at the BRKR Bhavan on Monday. The farmers wanted the government to accord permission for export of Sri Gandham as well as for dealerships and licence for selling the sandalwood products. They wanted the government to ensure that protective measures were taken to curb smuggling of the sandalwood.

The Chief Secretary assured that he would take the issues to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.