Pre-wedding video shoot at police station, ‘don’t repeat without proper permission’, says police commissioner 

September 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Responding to comments on a video, that went viral on social media, of a police sub-inspector couple whose pre-wedding video shoot featured patrol SUVs and a police station premises here, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said there was nothing wrong in using the Police department’s property and symbols.

“The fact that it’s two police officers, I find nothing wrong in them using the police department property and symbols. If they had informed us earlier, we would have definitely given consent for the shoot,” he posted on X on Sunday.

The video was of a female sub-inspector from Punjagutta police station and a sub-inspector from the Armed Reserve police, who got married in August. The video went viral recently, sparking criticism and conversations that the duo had violated rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of us may feel outraged, but I feel like meeting them and blessing them, though they didn’t invite me for their wedding,” Mr. Anand wrote in his post.

“Of course, I advise others not to repeat this without proper permission,” the officer wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.