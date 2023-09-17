ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-wedding video shoot at police station, ‘don’t repeat without proper permission’, says police commissioner 

September 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nothing wrong in using Police department property and symbols, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner in a post on X

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to comments on a video, that went viral on social media, of a police sub-inspector couple whose pre-wedding video shoot featured patrol SUVs and a police station premises here, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said there was nothing wrong in using the Police department’s property and symbols.

“The fact that it’s two police officers, I find nothing wrong in them using the police department property and symbols. If they had informed us earlier, we would have definitely given consent for the shoot,” he posted on X on Sunday.

The video was of a female sub-inspector from Punjagutta police station and a sub-inspector from the Armed Reserve police, who got married in August. The video went viral recently, sparking criticism and conversations that the duo had violated rules.

“Some of us may feel outraged, but I feel like meeting them and blessing them, though they didn’t invite me for their wedding,” Mr. Anand wrote in his post.

“Of course, I advise others not to repeat this without proper permission,” the officer wrote.

