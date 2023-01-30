ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-NAAC meet to be held in Kakatiya Government College in Hanamkonda today

January 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alumni Association of Kakatiya Government College (KGC) convened a meeting on the college premises in Hanamkonda at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting will discuss the ensuing visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team to the KGC, (Affiliated to Kakatiya University, Warangal, Accredited by NAAC with “B+” Grade) on February 15 and 16, 2023.

The “Pre-NAAC meet” will deliberate on the initiatives taken by the alumni association for the development of the college and various alumni-funded activities and efforts to mobilise funds for the ongoing and proposed works, according to a press release.

Established in 1973, the KGC is one of the premier higher education institutions in the country.

For further details, contact: 9966343468.

