Pre-historic rock paintings found in Yadadri district

February 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pre-historic rock paintings of animals and humans have been spotted at Pyararam village in Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday.

According to archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagi Reddy, members of the Kotta Telangana Charitra Brindam led by Sriramoju Haragopal visited the spot and found these amazing paintings.

Dr. Reddy visited the place along with the team and explored the rock art. According to him, the team has documented rock paintings of six humped bulls, one porcupine, two antelopes and two stick-type human figures executed in red ochre on the back wall and roof of the serpent hood shaped rock shelter at a height of 50 feet from the ground level and 2 km towards the north of the village.

The team also noticed Mesolithic stone tools and Neolithic grooves near the site. The rock shelter has depictions of a woman carrying ‘something’ on her head belonging to the early historic period and a couple in erotic postures dating back to the 15th-16th centuries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy made villagers aware of the archaeological significance of the rock paintings and asked them to preserve the art for posterity, as quarrying is rampant there.