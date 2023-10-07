HamberMenu
Pre-dawn drive turns tragic for students: Two died, three injured as car slams into tree near Keesara

Empty beer and vodka bottles were found in the car

October 07, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A weekend joyride turned fatal for a group of college students after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree in Keesara during the wee hours of Saturday. Two of them were killed in the accident, while three others escaped with injuries, police officials said. 

The deceased have been identified as M. Tushara, 19, and Bhuvesh Rao, 19, said the police, adding that they left with their classmates, Rueben, 19, Philip John, 20, and Indrakanti Haripriya 19, for a joyride on Friday night. Officials found empty beer and vodka bottles in the car and three survivors were found to be drunk when they were checked with a breathalyser.

“The group, all BBA students of a private college in Shamirpet, started from Bolarum at around 11.40 p.m. on Friday in Philip’s car. They went to Shamirpet and then to Keesara for the night,” said the police. 

The accident occurred at around 4.30 a.m. while they were heading back to the city. “Philip was driving the car and had reportedly lost control over a curved road near a convention hall in Keesara. He crashed the car into a tree, resulting in the death of Tushara and Bhuvesh. Philip was sober when checked for intoxication,” added the police.

The Keesara police booked a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt due to rash driving) of the IPC and started a probe. The three survivors were rushed for medical assistance by the police. 

