Pre-bid meeting held for Turkayamjal plots
HMDA conducted a second pre-bid meeting for online auction of plots at the layout in Turkayamjal on Thursday.
About 100 interested buyers attended the meeting and got clarifications for their doubts. A total 34 plots in 10 acres, large in sizes are being auctioned at the layout.
Representatives from MSTC, a central government undertaking which will conduct the e-auction, explained the procedure through a presentation, while bankers provided loan details.
The auction will be held on June 30.
