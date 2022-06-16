Pre-bid meeting held for Turkayamjal plots

HMDA conducted a second pre-bid meeting for online auction of plots at the layout in Turkayamjal on Thursday.

About 100 interested buyers attended the meeting and got clarifications for their doubts. A total 34 plots in 10 acres, large in sizes are being auctioned at the layout.

Representatives from MSTC, a central government undertaking which will conduct the e-auction, explained the procedure through a presentation, while bankers provided loan details.

The auction will be held on June 30.