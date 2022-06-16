Telangana

Pre-bid meeting held for Turkayamjal plots

HMDA conducted a second pre-bid meeting for online auction of plots at the layout in Turkayamjal on Thursday.

About 100 interested buyers attended the meeting and got clarifications for their doubts. A total 34 plots in 10 acres, large in sizes are being auctioned at the layout.

Representatives from MSTC, a central government undertaking which will conduct the e-auction, explained the procedure through a presentation, while bankers provided loan details.

The auction will be held on June 30.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2022 8:17:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pre-bid-meeting-held-for-turkayamjal-plots/article65533847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY