Pre-bid meeting held for Bahadurpura auction

HMDA has conducted the pre-bid meeting on Monday, in preparation for the online auction of 51 plots in Bahadurpally venture.

E-auction of the plots in Dundigal Municipality in second phase has been taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Another pre-bid meeting for auction of plots in Turkayamjal was held recently by the urban development authority. Auction will be held for sale of plots in Thorrur too as part of second phase, as per sources.

About 100 interested persons attended the pre-bid meeting at Bahadurpally, a press note informed.

Central government undertaking MSTC representative conducted a presentation about the protocol of the auction.