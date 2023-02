February 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA conducted the pre-bid meeting for e-auction of 73 plots in its Bachupally layout in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday.

Over 250 buyers participated in the meeting, and were explained the process by HMDA officials. The plots are between 266 square yards and 487 square yards each, and suitably priced for the middle class at ₹25,000 per square yard, a note from the HMDA informed.