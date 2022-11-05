Pre-bid meeting for Thorrur layout receives good response

Pre-bid meeting for the online auction of HMDA layout at Thorrur in Turkayamjal Municipality was held on Saturday, and received good response from the prospective buyers, a statement from the HMDA informed.

Over 200 enthusiasts attended the pre-bid meeting at the layout site for the Phase-II e-auction of 145 plots in Thorrur, it said. Some of them have already obtained plots through the first phase of online auction at the same layout. They shared their opinions and suggestions with the HMDA officials.

The Central government agency MSTC, designated to conduct the auctions online, gave a presentation for the benefit of the buyers. HMDA higher officials attended the meeting and explained the process to them.