July 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA has conducted a pre-bid meeting on Saturday for the online auction of plots from its layout at Shabad in Rangareddy district.

HMDA is doing a venture of 877 plots in a 100-acre site at Shabad, and conducted a pre-bid meeting at the site with attendance from about 100 enthusiasts, for sale of 50 plots.

The up-set price has been fixed at ₹10,000 per square yard, with an incremental price of ₹500 per square yard, a press note informed.

