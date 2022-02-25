Pre-bid meet for Thorrur layout gets good response

300 aspirants attend meeting organised by the HMDA

The pre-bid meeting for the e-auction of the HMDA layout at Thorrur village, Abdullapurmet mandal of Ranga Reddy district, has received overwhelming response from the aspirants.

Close to 300 aspirants have attended the meeting conducted by HMDA on Friday.

Of the total 1,000 plots proposed to be developed in Thorrur layout, 223 will be developed in the first phase. E-auction of the plots is being conducted in March third week through the Central government undertaking MSTC.

As a prelude, the pre-bid meeting was conducted at the site of the layout, to interact with the prospective bidders and clarify their doubts.

Additional general manager of MSTC explained the process of e-auction from the bidders’ perspective through a presentation.

HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy elaborated on the developmental works, and infrastructural facilities to be provided at the layout, and assured that all the basic facilities such as internal roads, footpaths, greenery, power substation and lines, streetlights and sewerage network will be in place in the coming two years.

Stalls were set up at the meeting site by bankers to explain about the loan procedure for purchase of plots, a statement from the HMDA informed.