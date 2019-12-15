PRC studying staffing patterns, business rules

The Pay Revision Commission, the first pay revision panel constituted after the formation of Telangana, is likely to submit its full report incorporating recommendations relating to changes in business rules and staffing pattern to suit the requirement of reorganized districts in February.

The PRC, headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal, has reportedly completed its exercise on the pay related aspects and is learnt to have suggested more than one option relating to the quantum of fitness benefit that could be given to the employees. The panel had then embarked upon studying the existing business rules and staffing pattern at the district and mandal levels as part of the additional terms of reference given to it by the government for more clarity and expeditiousness in decision making process.

Several departments have accordingly given information about the staffing pattern, including the regular employees, contract and outsourcing staff and other details to the Commission while several others were yet to submit their reports. In the meantime, the government had asked the departments to submit the details of staffing pattern under their jurisdiction so that it could work out the employee cost related aspects that could be included in the next budget.

The departments had accordingly been asked to submit online details pertaining to staff in grants-in-aid institutions, work-charged employees, contract, outsourcing staff, anganwadis, home guards, daily wage workers and other personnel working under their jurisdiction. The government is learnt to have fixed January 31 as deadline to the departments for submitting their reports and these recommendations had been sought keeping in view the administrative requirements of the reorganized State which witnessed creation of new districts for improving responsiveness and accountability at different levels.

“The details have been asked ostensibly as pre-budget exercise, but the information will come in handy for the PRC to submit their recommendations relating to the staffing pattern at different levels in various departments,” a senior official told The Hindu. Officials said information relating to staffing pattern would help the Commission to study the existing staff strength in district collectorates and other major departments at the district level so that they could take a call on the revised staff pattern in line with the reorganization of districts.