PRC seeking extension of tenure to submit its report

The Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal, the first to be constituted after the formation of a separate State, has reportedly decided to seek extension of tenure by few more months for submitting its report on the revised pay package as well as business rules and other conditions for employees.

Though the Commission is reported to have completed its study relating to the pay related aspects for different classes of employees, it could not submit its recommendations as the government had given additional terms of reference from time to time. The Commission was given more than two extensions since its constitution on May 24, 2018 and the term of the PRC is coming to close on February 24.

The Commission held elaborate discussions with all stakeholders, including the employees unions, government officials, especially those of the Finance department, for finalizing its report on the pay revision. It is reportedly in favour of recommending more than one option relating to the quantum of fitment benefit that should be given to employees.

Pay scales elsewhere

The Commission had also examined threadbare the pay scales that were being implemented in different States, especially the southern States as well as those like Maharashtra where the details were available online. However, the government in the meantime gave additional terms of reference more than once to the PRC entrusting it with new responsibilities.

These included study of existing business rules and staffing pattern at the district and mandal levels as the government wanted recommendations on this aspect for more clarity and expeditiousness in the decision making process. The commission members obtained staff related information from the grass root level and also utilized the data of staffing pattern posted on the Finance department’s portal for their study on business rules and related issues.

Retirement age

Even as the commission was about to complete its exercise, the government earlier this month entrusted it with the new responsibility of examining the proposal to enhance the age of superannuation and the finer aspects relating to financial implications involved in it. “We are being given new terms of reference every time the study is on the verge of completion,” a senior official told The Hindu adding the February first week’s additional ToR were third in the series.

Therefore, the commission had sought more time for conducting a detailed examination of the issues before finalizing its report. “A request has been sent to the government for extending the tenure till December this year,” the official said.