PRC report submitted to State government

CS to study the report on salary hike for over 9 lakh State government staff

The first Pay Revision Commission of Telangana submitted its report to the government on Thursday evening.

The commission chairman C.R. Biswal and a member Mohammed Ali Rafath submitted the report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who is also the chairman of an official committee announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday to negotiate with employees’ unions on salary hike for over nine lakh State government staff. The committee member K. Ramakrishna Rao was also present.

The commission was constituted in May 2018 with the mandate to submit its recommendations in three months. However, the government repeatedly extended the deadline with the latest one expiring on Thursday. The report was submitted in the background of the Chief Minister’s announcement to revise salaries and enhance age of retirement of staff by the third week of January. Mr. Rao asked the official committee to negotiate with employees unions on January 6 and 7.

Mr. Rao himself had a meeting with the unions on Thursday. He assured to take a decision on PRC shortly. Union leaders told media persons later that Mr. Rao also promised to complete promotions in all departments before month end.

The earlier PRC was constituted with a retired IAS officer Pradip Kumar Agarwal as chairman in combined Andhra Pradesh in 2013 and the report was submitted to then Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan a day before bifurcation of the State on June 2, 2014. The commission recommended a salary hike of 29 per cent but both State governments after bifurcation announced a hike of 43 per cent. A release later said the committee of Somesh Kumar will study and later analyse the report.