PRC for employees shortly: Srinivas Goud

February 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Minister inaugurates inter-department sports meet

The Hindu Bureau

Sports and Excise Minister on Friday announced that Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees would be announced shortly.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 34th Inter- Departmental Sports Meet at the district headquarters,  Mr. Srinivas Goud said that the State government had been encouraging sports and as part of that one stadium in each district was being constructed by the government. He promised to send proposal for a stadium for Nizamabad as well. He said Chief Minister K.  Chandrasekhar Rao had always been among the public and addressing their issues. Coming down heavily on the Union Government,  the Minister said the Centre had been throwing employees on road by closing some organisations.

MLA Bigala Ganesh said that participating in sports would reduce stress. Mayor D. Neetu Kiran, MLC V.G. Goud, and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu participated in the programme. 

