Prayers and protest meetings for Palestine to continue in Hyderabad

October 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prayers for Palestine and condemnation of the force being used against civilians in Gaza continued on Thursday, with a group of women organising a congregational prayer. A group of women in Saidabad at the Eidgah Ujale Shah prayed for an end to the oppression of Palestinians. Women and children waving flags of Palestine and holding banners that stated, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” were seen. Ahead of the meeting, flags of Israel and the U.S.A. were placed on the floor so that people could walk over them.

Meanwhile, prayers expressing solidarity for Palestine and for an end of the violence have been scheduled for Friday at a number of places, including the Jama Masjid Darul Shifa.

Maulana Husamuddin Sami Jafar Pasha, who criticised Israel, is likely to lead these prayers. He appealed to the public to pray at mosques and at homes for the people and “martyrs of Gaza”. In a statement to the media, Maulana Jafar Pasha reiterated how the people of Gaza have been deprived of food, medicine and water.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.