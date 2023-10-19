HamberMenu
Prayers and protest meetings for Palestine to continue in Hyderabad

October 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prayers for Palestine and condemnation of the force being used against civilians in Gaza continued on Thursday, with a group of women organising a congregational prayer. A group of women in Saidabad at the Eidgah Ujale Shah prayed for an end to the oppression of Palestinians. Women and children waving flags of Palestine and holding banners that stated, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” were seen. Ahead of the meeting, flags of Israel and the U.S.A. were placed on the floor so that people could walk over them.

Meanwhile, prayers expressing solidarity for Palestine and for an end of the violence have been scheduled for Friday at a number of places, including the Jama Masjid Darul Shifa.

Maulana Husamuddin Sami Jafar Pasha, who criticised Israel, is likely to lead these prayers. He appealed to the public to pray at mosques and at homes for the people and “martyrs of Gaza”. In a statement to the media, Maulana Jafar Pasha reiterated how the people of Gaza have been deprived of food, medicine and water.

