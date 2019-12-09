Telangana

Prayed for a happy Telangana, says Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being accorded welcome by public representatives and officials at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being accorded welcome by public representatives and officials at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

more-in

Tamilisai Sounderarajan accorded a ‘purnakumbh’ welcome by Yadadri temple priests

Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan along with her husband P. Souderarajan visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Monday.

She was received by Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, Aler legislator G. Sunitha and District Collector Anita Ramachandran. The Governor couple were offered a purnakumbh welcome by the temple priests, who offered special prayers and performed other honours.

Speaking to the media briefly, the Governor expressed happiness at visiting the temple, a first since her appointment to the State, and taking darshan with her family. Her prayers were for a more happy and developed Telangana, she said.

Ms. Sounderarajan later left for Hanamkonda, where her two-day schedule is fixed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 9:06:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/prayed-for-a-happy-telangana-says-governor/article30258982.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY