Prayed for a happy Telangana, says Governor

Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan along with her husband P. Souderarajan visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Monday.
She was received by Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, Aler legislator G. Sunitha and District Collector Anita Ramachandran. The Governor couple were offered a purnakumbh welcome by the temple priests, who offered special prayers and performed other honours.
Speaking to the media briefly, the Governor expressed happiness at visiting the temple, a first since her appointment to the State, and taking darshan with her family. Her prayers were for a more happy and developed Telangana, she said.
Ms. Sounderarajan later left for Hanamkonda, where her two-day schedule is fixed.
