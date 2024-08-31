GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Praveen Kumar hits out at Telangana govt for neglecting education sector

He accused of a ploy to harm residential educational institutions. The BRS leader said fee reimbursement dues was not cleared, and ₹5 lakh per student under Vidya Bharosa scheme was not released.

Published - August 31, 2024 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen Kumar speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen Kumar speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Friday (August 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar has criticised the Telangana government for neglecting the education sector, stating that while the number of students in State-run schools is gradually declining, ‘there’s no Minister for Education’ to review the situation and take corrective measures.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday (August 30, 2024), he said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had kept the Education portfolio with him but had not taken pains in reviewing the department.

With winter just a couple of months away, students in government schools and hostels are yet to be given uniforms, shoes and woollen rugs. Though the Congress claimed its regime as people’s rule (‘praja palana’), rule of vengeance was put to practice neglecting several priority sectors such as education and health, Mr. Praveen Kumar said.

Fee reimbursement dues not cleared

The managements of private colleges, particularly the ones offering professional courses, were not issuing the memorandum of marks and other certificates to the graduating students due to non-release of fee reimbursement dues. He reminded the Congress government that the previous BRS regime had developed residential educational institutions as centres of excellence (CoEs), helping students from lower strata of society get into MBBS, IIT and other courses.

Ploy to harm residential educational institutions alleged

Alleging that the Congress government planned to give residential educational institutions a slow death by denying funds, he said the guest faculty in those CoEs were not getting their salaries for the last four months as a ploy to force them to discontinue teaching/ leave their jobs. He sought to know why the Chief Minister had such animosity towards residential educational institutions.

₹5 lakh per student under Vidya Bharosa scheme not issued

He pointed out that the Congress had promised ₹5 lakh per student under Vidya Bharosa scheme for pursuing higher education, but not a single rupee had been spent on the scheme so far. He also appealed against tying up with religious organisations such as Akshaya Patra and Brahmakumaris as the food prepared and supplied by them was not suitable for children in growing-up stage.

He noted that the State government was spending ₹83 per prisoner on food but it was only ₹37 per head in case of students and demanded that the government therefore increase mess charges.

