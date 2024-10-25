GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Praveen Kumar flays govt. for ‘betraying’ unemployed youth after poll promises

Urges govt. to address unrest among police families by following TN, Karnataka system

Published - October 25, 2024 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar speaking to the media, along with other leaders of the party, in Hyderabad on Friday.

BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar speaking to the media, along with other leaders of the party, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Former IPS officer and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen Kumar has accused the State Government of heaping injustice on the unemployed youth after mustering their support in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections by making all sorts of promises.

Group-I candidates had staged protests against GO 29, which deny the reserved category candidates an opportunity to compete for the open category posts even if they get good ranks in the recruitment test. Even the Supreme Court is in support of their demand for withdrawal of the GO, Mr. Praveen Kumar said while addressing a press conference, along with former MLA M. Anand and party leaders B. Ramamurthy and R. Abhilash, here on Friday.

He expressed hope that the High Court would give its verdict regarding GO 29 based on the Constitution. He recollected that the Congress had promised before the elections that it would not keep any backlog posts and fill all vacancies. The previous BRS Government had issued notification to fill 8,000 Group-IV posts and three candidates were shortlisted for each post for certificate verification.

Implement ‘Ek Police’

On protests by police families, Mr. Praveen Kumar demanded that the State Government implement the ‘Ek Police’ system being implemented in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to ease the work burden on lower ranks. Alleging that the law and order situation in Telangana was deteriorating, he said a Congress MLC and DCC president taking to the streets demanding action against the killers of a senior activist of the party and his follower was an indication of the situation.

He also criticised the police administration for not registering a case against Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao despite his open statement that he would torch a BRS leader after dousing him with petrol. Further, he said that police officers escorted Arekapudi Gandhi, who defected from BRS to Congress, to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence and remained spectators when Mr. Gandhi’s men were attacking the BRS MLA’s residence.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.