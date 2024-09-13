Praveen Kumar accuses CM of denting Hyderabad’s brand image with petty politics

HYDERABAD

BRS leader and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar has alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress are damaging Hyderabad’s brand image, built by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government with its inclusive approach for 10 years.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the BRS leaders were acting responsibly to protect the city’s brand image and that was why they did not proceed to Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s residence even after he led a mob to attack the residence of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and instead preferred going to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office.

Royal treatment to A. Gandhi

The BRS leaders, who went to meet the Police Commissioner and lodge a complaint, were, however, booked under various sections, while Mr. Gandhi was given a royal treatment in another police station and sent off on station bail though he supervised the attack on Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s house personally, Mr. Praveen Kumar said. What message the government and the police were sending across, he sought to know.

He stated that a case was registered against Mr. Gandhi under Section 109 Clause I of BNS and also against the mob led by him to Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s residence. But, neither any of the members of the mob nor Mr. Gandhi were arrested, though an FIR was registered around 7 p.m. on Thursday. He alleged that the attackers led by Mr. Gandhi were provided the green channel by the police to enter Mr. Reddy’s house, while Mr. Reddy was not allowed even to step out.

Going back to Hyderabad’s brand image, he mentioned that about 20 lakh property registrations were taking place every year during the BRS rule getting a tax revenue of ₹12,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore a year but in the first nine months of the Congress rule, the revenue was only ₹7,000 crore.

He stated that Telangana people were laughing at Mr. Revanth Reddy’s statement that he would not tolerate any attempts to damage Hyderabad’s brand image as it was because of his and his government’s actions it was being dented. He likened it to a person putting his house on fire and calling for a fire extinguisher to douse the fire.

