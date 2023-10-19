Pravalika’s family meets KTR, job offered to a family member

October 19, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has promised a job to one of the family members of M. Pravalika, who was found dead in her hostel room in the city on Friday night.

Members of Pravalika’s family met Mr. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. The Minister told them to be brave and assured them that the culprit who drove the girl to the extreme step of ending her life would be punished as per law and the family would be helped financially besides providing employment to one of its members.

The family members of Pravalika were brought to the Minister by Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy. Speaking after meeting Mr. Rama Rao, Pranay, Pravalika’s brother said the Minister had told them that he had spoken to the Director General of Police on the progress of Pravalika’s case.

Speaking at Karimnagar later, Mr. Rama Rao accused the Opposition parties of trying to garner political mileage even out of the girl’s death. He stated that he had assured the victim’s family of help besides taking steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He also appealed to the youth not to fall into the trap of political parties that were trying to garner mileage from the incident instead of helping the victim’s family overcome the grief.

