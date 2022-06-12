Pratyusha was fighting loneliness and depression, say police 

Fashion designer’s clientele included leading celebrities in Tollywood, Bollywood

A four-page note, purportedly written by Pratyusha Garimella, the famed fashion designer who allegedly ended her life on Saturday, indicated the 36-year-old suffered from prolonged loneliness and depression.

Official sources confirmed to The Hindu that the major cause for her death was from inhaling a poisonous gas. Police have already recovered a note purportedly left by her, and it mentioned dejections in her life as reasons for her decision, and also conveyed apologies to family members and friends.

But more details found from her pen drive indicated that the fashionista had prepared for her end and also ensured it to be “painless”. She had been writing the four-page note for some time.

“It was found that she hired a carpenter a week ago to seal all the ventilation exits in her bathroom at the boutique in Banjara Hills. She was found dead in the same bathroom with a tray of charcoal burning before her that led to accumulation of excess Carbon monoxide,” the officer said.

It was also learnt that the young woman suffered with sleeplessness in the recent past and in instances she even consumed certain pills.

Post-mortem examination of the victim was conducted at Osmania Genera Hospital, and her remains were handed over to the parents. Based on a petition by her father G.V. Krishna Rao, a retired civil servant, Banjara Hills police are investigating further.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pratyusha’s clientele, including leading celebrities in Tollywood and Bollywood, expressed shock over her death.

“She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace,” Upasana Konidela, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Apollo Hospitals, wrote on Twitter.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 - 6620 2000)