Prashanth Reddy reviews situation at Nizamabad, Kamareddy

July 13, 2022 18:05 IST

Eshwar visits Dharmapuri, monitors the situation

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing conditions in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Wednesday. Stating that there will be rains for three more days in the state, the Minister directed the officials to be on high alert and put all precautionary steps in place. He requested the public not to venture out unless it was too important and to cancel any journey during a tele conference with the Collectors of both districts.

Stating that people will be eager to visit the overflowing canals and tanks, the Minister directed the officials to take steps to prevent any untoward incidents with coordination among various departments.

Mandal and village level officials were asked to stay at their work places and irrigation and police personnel must be posted at tanks, streams and dams, he directed. Officials were asked to post VRAs at culverts and tanks till the situation becomes normal.

People were also asked to be alert about electric poles and not to touch them during the rainy season. Collectors were asked to establish control rooms at divisional level and monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar visited Dharmapuri in Karimnagar district, monitored the situation and interacted with locals. He offered special prayers to river Godavari.