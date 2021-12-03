Prashanth Kishore doesn’t understand Congress’ spirit: Jayaprakash Reddy

Hyderabad

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy has taken strong objection to Prashanth Kishore’s reference to Rahul Gandhi on Congress leadership, and said it reflects the pollster’s lack of understanding of the Congress party’s values and sacrifices of its leadership.

At a press conference here, he said Indians of all hues understand the Congress and the Gandhi family’s contribution to the party and the country and new political entrants like Prashanth Kishore fail to understand the Congress party’s spirit that is an inalienable part of India’s political ethos.

“Let him interact with real Congressmen and he will change his thinking,” he said.

Targets Harsih Rao

Mr. Reddy said Health Minister T. Harish Rao is engaged in camp politics for the local body MLC elections fearing the loyalty of the TRS elected representatives. “At least they are respected by the party bigwigs thanks to the Congress entering the fray. Or else the TRS top leadership wouldn’t even care the presence of the elected representatives,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was confident that his wife and Congress candidate for Medak local body MLC elections, Nirmala Jagga Reddy, will secure more than the Congress strength of 230 members. “The very fact that TRS MPTCs, ZPTCs and Municipal Councillors have been sent on tours to neighbouring States itself is an indication of the fear we have instilled in them,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also played an audio, reportedly of the TRS Minster Koppula Eashwar, and claimed that he was threatening and offering money to vote for the TRS candidates. “Will the Election Commission take some action,” he said.

He also made it clear that the next elections in Telangana would be between Congress and the TRS. The BJP is nowhere in the picture, he said.