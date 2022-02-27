Prashant Kishor, Prakash Raj meeting with KCR a hot topic

February 27, 2022 21:26 IST

Kishor has already spoken his mind to KCR in the past

The visit of political strategist Prashant Kishor to the State and his meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with actor Prakash Raj in the last couple of days have raised quite a few eyebrows in political circles.

Sources in TRS said while the meeting between Mr. Kishor and Mr. Rao was solely aimed to showcase the developmental programmes of the State government to a wider section of people, Mr. Raj was trying to play his role in projection of the Chief Minister at the national stage. They added that this was not the first time that Mr. Kishor met Mr. Rao. The former had already spoken his mind to KCR in the past.

Mr. Raj, on the other hand, sprang a surprise with his presence at KCR’s meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20. Thereafter, both Mr. Kishor and Mr. Raj visited Mallannasagar lift irrigation scheme site, its pump house and relief and rehabilitation colony for the project oustees and the integrated veg and non-veg market, crematorium and an auditorium at Gajwel. They also held discussions with Mr. Rao.

Team at work

Sources added that Mr. Kishor had deployed his team to work with the TRS and that he will submit his recommendations to Mr. Rao at the end of his surveys. He will also highlight his findings about the performance of TRS MLAs and their coordination with Ministers.

Mr. Raj was said to be tasked with consolidating Mr. Rao’s political space at the national level in the background of the latter’s efforts to forge unity of regional parties to fight the BJP. The actor was handpicked by Mr. Rao given his known anti-BJP stand.

Mr. Rao had camped at his farmhouse at Erravelli where he met them and returned to the city on Sunday afternoon.