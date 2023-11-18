HamberMenu
Praneeth Group launches ‘IXORA’ high-rise apartment project

November 18, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate firm Praneeth Group has announced the launch of IXORA, a luxurious high-rise apartment project near JNTU. The unveiling ceremony at Hitex Exhibition Center on November 18 was graced by Managing Director Mr. Narendra Kumar Kamaraju and other directors.

Praneeth Pranav IXORA is spread over 8.31 acres, with 1504 crafted residences ranging from 1305 to 3130 square feet. “The unique Vehicle-Free Podium ensures a serene, pollution-free ambiance,” said an official of the firm. The amenities include a children’s play area, expansive walkways, a luxurious pool, amphitheater, pet park, and indoor/outdoor facilities.

The project is positioned five minutes from JNTU Metro Station and University, ten minutes from Lulu and Nexus Mall, 15 minutes from Hi-Tech City and KIMS Kondapur, and 25 minutes from ORR Gachibowli Junction.

