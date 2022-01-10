Prakash Purab concludes on festive note

HYDERABAD

10 January 2022 18:56 IST

The 355th Prakash Purab (birthday celebrations) of the 10th and last Sikh guru Gobind Singh concluded with Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrating it with gaiety and devotion by offering prayers to the Guru Granth Sahib at various Gurudwaras in Telangana duly following COVID-19 norms on Sunday.

The main event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee, Central Gurudwara Saheb-Gowliguda, where Sikh devotees and other community participated in the Vishal Deewan (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib (holy scripture of Sikhs) at Central Gurudwara Saheb-Gowliguda (CGSG).

CGSG president S. Inder Singh and secretary Joginder Singh said the congregation began at 10.30 a.m. and continued up to 4.30 p.m. It was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers).

Advertising

Advertising