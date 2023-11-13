Prakash Ambedkar inaugurates Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar

November 13, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MP and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar inaugurated the second edition of the Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The celebrations of lights, in which the first light was lit by Prakash Ambedkar, was followed by a huge procession of lights by the Buddhists. Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said that the Deepotsavam inspires people to eliminate darkness of their ignorance by the light of wisdom which could be acquired by all by practicing Arya Asthangamarga of the Buddha.

Mr. Mallepalli Laxmaiah spoke on the importance of Dhamma Deepotsavam quoting a few examples from the life of the Buddha such as the return of the Buddha to Kapilavasthu - the occasion when people lit lights throughout the entire city.

A procession of lamps called Dhamma Deepa Yatra was led by Prakash Ambedkar, with Buddhist followers carrying lamps from the Asoka Dharma Chakra to Mahastupa. A Huge Balloon with a Dhamma lamp was released by the Chief Guest to mark the occasion. Dr. Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert, explained the significance of lamp in Buddhism as the Buddha said ‘Be a lamp for yourself’ .

Dr. Reddy also briefed Prakash Ambedkar on the features of Buddhavanam project and the sculptures embellished on Mahastupa and Jatakavanam.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah shared his views on the new project ‘The journey of 2500 years of Buddhism’ with Prakash Ambedkar. Ms. Anjani Prakash Ambedkar, Aman, family members of Prakash Ambedkar, K.K.Raja, Buddhist, Buddhavanam Project officials - K. Sudhan Reddy(OSD), Naziz(AE) and Dr Shyam Sundar Rao (Designs Incharge) participated in the programme.