HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prakash Ambedkar inaugurates Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar

November 13, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP Prakash Ambedkar participating in the Dhammadeepotsavam procession at Buddhavanam Project in Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

Former MP Prakash Ambedkar participating in the Dhammadeepotsavam procession at Buddhavanam Project in Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

Former MP and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar inaugurated the second edition of the Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The celebrations of lights, in which the first light was lit by Prakash Ambedkar, was followed by a huge procession of lights by the Buddhists. Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said that the Deepotsavam inspires people to eliminate darkness of their ignorance by the light of wisdom which could be acquired by all by practicing Arya Asthangamarga of the Buddha.

Mr. Mallepalli Laxmaiah spoke on the importance of Dhamma Deepotsavam quoting a few examples from the life of the Buddha such as the return of the Buddha to Kapilavasthu - the occasion when people lit lights throughout the entire city.

Former MP Prakash Ambedkar releasing a balloon with Dhamma lamp as part of the Dhammadeepotsavam at Buddhavanam Project in Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

Former MP Prakash Ambedkar releasing a balloon with Dhamma lamp as part of the Dhammadeepotsavam at Buddhavanam Project in Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A procession of lamps called Dhamma Deepa Yatra was led by Prakash Ambedkar, with Buddhist followers carrying lamps from the Asoka Dharma Chakra to Mahastupa. A Huge Balloon with a Dhamma lamp was released by the Chief Guest to mark the occasion. Dr. Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert, explained the significance of lamp in Buddhism as the Buddha said ‘Be a lamp for yourself’ .

Dr. Reddy also briefed Prakash Ambedkar on the features of Buddhavanam project and the sculptures embellished on Mahastupa and Jatakavanam.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah shared his views on the new project ‘The journey of 2500 years of Buddhism’ with Prakash Ambedkar. Ms. Anjani Prakash Ambedkar, Aman, family members of Prakash Ambedkar, K.K.Raja, Buddhist, Buddhavanam Project officials - K. Sudhan Reddy(OSD), Naziz(AE) and Dr Shyam Sundar Rao (Designs Incharge) participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.