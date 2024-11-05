‘Prajavani’ helps a Nalgonda farmer get patta passbook after 46-year wait

HYDERABAD

The 46-year long wait for getting the record or rights (pattadar passbook) for his one-acre landholding at Yerrasanigudem village of Kattangur mandal of Nakrekal constituency in Nalgonda district has ended within 100 days of his petition made at ‘Prajavani’, a weekly programme to accept petitions from public on governance-related issues.

This was stated by Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy, who oversees the programme held at Praja Bhavan, on Tuesday (November 05). Mr. Chinna Reddy alongwith State Nodal Officer of the programme D. Divya handed over the passbook to the farmer, Kommanaboina Pichhaiah, during Prajavani.

Mr. Reddy stated that the farmer had been making rounds of revenue offices since 1978 for getting the passbook for the one-acre land assigned to him in Survey No. 215/3. He made a representation on his issue at the Prajavani in July and within 100 days he was issued a passbook, ending his nearly five-decade wait.

The farmer attended the Prajavani programme on Tuesday along with his sons Narsimha and Swamy Yadav to accept the passbook. They thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for resolving their issue pending for nearly 50 years.

