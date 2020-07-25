Prajavani goes online in Mahabubanagar

In yet another attempt to take the administration closer to people, particularly during the times of coronavirus pandemic, the district authorities of Mahabubnagar have decided to carry on the “Prajavani” programme, a weekly window for general public to represent their problems to the authorities concerned, online every Monday.

The decision was taken following the constant increase in the COVID-19 positive cases in recent weeks.

As on Wedensday, the total positive cases reported in the district were 354 including 16 fatalities and 256 being the active cases.

‘Visit unsafe’

“Visit of petitioners (people) to offices at mandal, municipal, divisional and district levels would pose a threat of coronavirus spread and it would be unsafe both to the visitors and the officials and other employees in the offices,” District Collector S. Venkata Rao said, explaining the reason for introducing online Prajavani.

The Collector said that for people in the district there was no necessity to visit the offices to represent their problems by meeting the officials concerned since all important officials at mandal, divisional, municipal and district levels would accept online applications from now.

“Besides, the officials would be available to people online on dedicated WhatsApp numbers from 10.30 am to 1 pm every Monday to explain their problems through video calls too,” the District Collector stated.

The district administration has already supplied new SIM cards to all key officials at different levels for receiving the WhatsApp calls from people as part of Prajavani. A separate online register would also be maintained for online representations from people so that the follow-up is easy and traceable as it would also have a column as to when the problem is addressed and if not possible the reasons for it.

In the first online Prajavani held on July 21 (Tuesday) since July 20 (Monday) was a government holiday on account of ‘Bonalu’ festival, 8 whatsapp video calls were received by district offices and another 13 at mandal level. The whatsapp calls were less since the system is new, officials reasoned.

The District Collector has asked all the officials to be available to receive whatsapp calls and online representations to people every Monday and cautioned of action on their failure to participate in Prajavani and he would be available on whatsapp number 9154463001.

People could also submit supporting documents along with their representations for better understanding of their grievances by the officials concerned, Mr. Venkata Rao said adding that the dedicated WhatsApp numbers for Prajavani were also being publicised.