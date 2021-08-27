‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of Bandi Sanjay Kumar to begin on Saturday

Yatra to be flagged off at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will begin his first phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ after offering prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar in the presence of a galaxy of senior party leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, national OBC president K. Laxman and others, on Saturday morning.

Party in-charge for TS Tarun Chugh, national general secretary Arun Singh, Madhya Pradesh in charge K. Muralidhar Rao, MPs Aravind and S. Bapu Rao are also among the senior leaders to be present for the kick off programme. Mr. Sanjay Kumar will reach the party office at 10 a.m. and after taking the blessings of the Veda pandits will immediately proceed to the temple for conducting a special worship, informed party sources on Friday.

After a public meeting at the site, he will begin his walkathon with Mr. Chugh flagging it off to move via Begum Bazar, Madina and reach the Exhbition Grounds where there will be a lunch halt. The next stop will be at the Telangana Martys Memorial at Gun Park where he will paying homage, garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Legislative Assembly and proceed towards Mehidipatnam via Masab Tank. Arrangements have been made for the night halt at the G. Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College.

The party chief is expected to walk 10-15 km everyday and though there is an overwhelming response from supporters with an estimated 3,000 persons registering for taking part in the programme, it is being limited to a chosen 300, party sources informed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar has already stated that his main objective is to ‘listen’ to the people’s problems, ‘expose’ the ‘anti-people’ policies of the TRS government, highlight the successes of the Modi government at the Centre and strengthen the party at the grass-roots level in order to stake the claim to come to power in the 2023 elections.

Leaders like G. Manohar Reddy, G. Premender Reddy, B. Shruthi, M. Srinivas and others have been leading several committees to plan the nitty-gritty of the ‘mahapadayatra’ like logistics, public meetings, food and lodging, etc. Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy charged the police and GHMC of trying to put obstacles in the path of the party programme by removing the banners and harassing the party workers.