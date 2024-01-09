Telangana Deputy CM says Praja Palana applications will be received on all 365 days

January 09, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that Praja Palana, the people’s outreach programme initiated by the Congress Government, is a continuous process and the Government will accept representations from the people all 365 days.

He was responding to allegations that applications received during the Praja Palana were being dumped on the roads in some places. The Government had taken steps to distribute applications to the people in advance to avoid rush at the gram sabhas and it had even arranged volunteers to assist the people in filling these forms.

To question relating to Rythu Bandhu, he said the Government had started crediting the amounts into the accounts of farmers in a phased manner. Crediting amounts into accounts of farmers holding one acre land had been completed and the process for those with two-acre holding would be completed soon.

Responding to Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ (BRS) charge describing the six guarantees given by the Congress as “420 assurances”, he recalled how the previous Government made several promises to the people and all of them remained on paper. “The BRS Government has mortgaged the State to serve the interests of a few,” he alleged, asserting that the Congress Government was committed to rectify the lapses and utilise the available resources for the welfare of the people, marginalised sections and unemployed in particular.

