Praja Darbar | Traffic gridlock on Begumpet-Panjagutta stretch

December 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic jam on the arterial road abutting Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on the Begumpet-Panjagutta stretch was witnessed on Friday morning. With no advisory issued for traffic congestion given the Praja Darbar at the Praja Bhavan, commuters were left in the slow-moving snarls across the S.D. road to Panjagutta stretch. On-ground officials from the traffic police said that they did not expect a huge turnout.

“A lot of political movements are happening rapidly across the city. The crowd at Praja Darbar, though announced earlier, was not anticipated. With the session ending in less than two hours, people who could not meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy refused to leave the place without their issues being addressed. This led to congestion in that junction, resulting in slow movements across the stretch,” explained the official.

With the situation worsening, Hyderabad City’s Traffic Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) an update in the afternoon. “Due to the heavy flow of public at Praja Bhavan, the movement of vehicles is slow from Chutneys, NFCL, Panjagutta X road, Somajiguda X Roads Praja Bhavan towards Greenlands. Panjagutta Traffic Police are available and regulating traffic.” said the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.