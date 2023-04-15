Praising KCR is insulting Dalits, Mallu Ravi tells Prakash Ambedkar

April 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi has sought clarification from Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, for praising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao without understanding the insults to Dalits and their rights snatched by the BRS government.

Is installing the statue of Ambedkar enough to cover up the injustice done to the Dalits in Telangana, he asked and said Mr. Prakash Ambedkar should have studied the ground realities. “Praising KCR is nothing less than insulting Dalits,” he said asking Mr. Prakash Ambedkar for a clarification.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the party was not opposed to the 125-ft statue of Ambedkar but to the Chief Minister’s attitude who has promised so much to Dalits during the agitation and conveniently forgot every promise made to them. “KCR wants the Constitution to be changed and if that happens one can imagine the plight of the poor in the country,” he said.

He said it was the Congress that followed the Constitution in letter and spirit as wanted by Dr. Ambedkar and in fact, ensured the reservations for Dalits continued. Several laws were introduced for the development of Dalits and to secure their rights. In the combined State it was Congress that introduced the SC ST sub-plan that has been totally diluted by the BRS government, he said and demanded the government to release a white paper on the money spent and carried forward next year.

Dr. Ravi said the statue was installed with public money and KCR was trying to hoodwink the Dalits from all the promises he made and broke. Dalits should realise that it was KCR who permitted private universities and ensured they were set up by his party men thus denying reservations to SCs and STs in them.