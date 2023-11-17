Pragati Bhavan to be open to public under Congress rule: Rahul Gandhi

November 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a post on ‘X’ (former Twitter) said that Pragati Bhavan will be renamed as ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all 24x7 if Congress comes to power in Telangana.

He further said that the Chief Minister and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbars to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. “Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people-first Prajala Telangana,” he said with the hashtag #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali.

Mr. Gandhi was in Warangal and Khammam to campaign for the party, and stopped at a roadside shop to have tea. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Congress MLA candidate Konda Surekha were also present.

