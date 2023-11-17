ADVERTISEMENT

Pragati Bhavan to be open to public under Congress rule: Rahul Gandhi

November 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress victory will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala Telangana’

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi having tea at a roadside shop in Warangal during his poll campaign.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a post on ‘X’ (former Twitter) said that Pragati Bhavan will be renamed as ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all 24x7 if Congress comes to power in Telangana.

He further said that the Chief Minister and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbars to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. “Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people-first Prajala Telangana,” he said with the hashtag #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali.

Mr. Gandhi was in Warangal and Khammam to campaign for the party, and stopped at a roadside shop to have tea. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Congress MLA candidate Konda Surekha were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US