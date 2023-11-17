HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pragati Bhavan to be open to public under Congress rule: Rahul Gandhi

Congress victory will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala Telangana’

November 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi having tea at a roadside shop in Warangal during his poll campaign.

Rahul Gandhi having tea at a roadside shop in Warangal during his poll campaign.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a post on ‘X’ (former Twitter) said that Pragati Bhavan will be renamed as ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all 24x7 if Congress comes to power in Telangana.

He further said that the Chief Minister and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbars to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. “Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people-first Prajala Telangana,” he said with the hashtag #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali.

Mr. Gandhi was in Warangal and Khammam to campaign for the party, and stopped at a roadside shop to have tea. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Congress MLA candidate Konda Surekha were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.