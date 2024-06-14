GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Pragathi Chakra’ awards presented to best employees of TGSRTC

Published - June 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Pragathi Chakra’ quarterly awards were presented to the best employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC-Karimnagar Region) at a function held on the bus station premises in Karimnagar on Friday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Karimnagar, P. Purushotham was the chief guest at the function. TGSRTC Karimnagar regional manager N. Sucharitha presided over the ceremony.

The best employees included drivers, conductors, garage staff and supervisors of the corporation. Each best employee was presented with a shawl, an appreciation certificate and a cash award on the occasion.

