Pragathi Bhavan becomes Praja Bhavan, rekindling hopes of common man to submit grievances at highest level

December 07, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s resolve to rechristen Pragathi Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan and his announcement of conduct of Praja Darbar on the premises on Friday reminds one of the past when the Pragathi Bhavan was highly accessible to the common people aspiring to make representations to the Government seeking redressal of their problems.

Erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy used the building as his office-cum-residence after taking over the reins in 2004. Dr. Rajasekhar Reddy made sure that people are allowed into the premises to air their grievances. He made it a point to personally receive the representations in the early hours whenever he was in the city and instruct the officials concerned to take steps to resolve them.

YSR, a doctor himself, was known for referring the applications relating to assistance for health/medical related issues to reputed hospitals with an assurance that his Government would bear the costs through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. No wonder if one considers this venue as the starting point for the prestigious Arogya Sri scheme introduced by the YSR Government which won accolades from all sections.

The complex served as office cum residence for K. Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy who succeeded YSR, and they too gave patient ear to listen to the grievances of the people albeit with some restrictions put in place. The complex has become impenetrable after the formation of Telangana when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) led Government took over the reins. The premises was barricaded and this was followed by strict restrictions on the entry. Leave alone common people, Ministers and key functionaries in the Government too were allowed inside only with prior approval.

The complex was subsequently modified with the Government acquiring some quarters earmarked to the IAS officers and their subordinate staff at the Officers’ Colony located in the vicinity. New constructions came up in the acquired land and a special entry for VVIPs too was opened on the other side.

The new Chief Minister’s intent of opening the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan to people has rekindled the hopes among the people about representing their grievances directly to the Chief Minister yet again.