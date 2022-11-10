Prabhakar Reddy takes oath as MLA

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 20:02 IST

Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who won the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency recently, was administered oath as MLA by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in his chambers in the Assembly building here on Thursday.

Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Md. Mahamood Ali, G. Jagadish Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, P. Ajay Kumar, several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons and other elected representatives from TRS and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu were present on the occasion.

The Speaker gave the identity card a copy of the Assembly Rules Book to newly-elected MLA. Later, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy called on Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy. Nalgonda Zilla Parishad Chairman B. Narender Reddy and others were present.

