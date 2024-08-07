‘PR professionals must continuously refine their skills to meet the industry’s demands’

Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed on the role of public relations in today’s landscape.

Speaking at the National PR Education Day here on Wednesday, held as part of the birth anniversary of well-known Public Relations guru Dr. C.V. Narasimha Reddi, Mr. Reddy stressed on the transformative nature of information dissemination. “PR professionals are more important than ever before in navigating the flood of both genuine and misleading information,” he said.

“The world of information is changing beyond imagination. In this sea of content, including fake news, PR professionals must continuously refine their skills to meet the industry’s evolving demands,” he said.

Director of the Consortium of Educational Communication, Government of India, Jagat Bhushan Nadda highlighted the pivotal role of quality PR in international diplomacy and in creating awareness on critical issues like climate change.

Chairman of the Telangana Media Academy K. Sreenivas Reddy, who presided over the programme, reiterated the State’s commitment to addressing PR challenges.

National president of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Ajit Pathak and vice-president (South) U.S. Sharma emphasised the organisation’s focus on enhancing professional standards and acknowledged the enduring influence of Dr. C.V. Narasimha Reddi in guiding future PR practices.

DGM (Corporate Communications) at NMDC Limited, Hyderabad, Ch. Srinivasa Rao was presented the “Dr. CVN-PRSI Best PR Manager of the Year 2024” award.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) T. Ravi was honoured with a “Jury Commendation” for his significant contributions. Bureau Chief of The Pioneer in Vizag Javvadi Lakshmana Rao got the PR Voice Literary Excellence Award on the occasion.

Besides, a book titled “Ramaneeya Gnapakalu,” authored by chairperson of the CVN Public Relations Foundation C. Rama Devi was released.

Sixteen outstanding students from diverse educational institutions were presented merit certificates, and three esteemed teachers, along with three dedicated counsellors, were being recognised for their exceptional efforts in advancing public relations.