Power utility staff options received

The Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari one-man committee appointed by the Supreme Court to settle the dispute over allocation of employees between the power utilities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had a meeting with the officials of the two States here on Friday and received options submitted by employees working in AP utilities as per the modalities.

According to officials, a total of 256 employees/engineers working in AP utilities had given options to join the utilities in Telangana. Similarly, of the 1,157 employees of AP-origin who were relieved in June 2017, 501 have given option to join Telangana utilities and 612 to join AP utilities and the remaining employees did not give any option. The committee, however, told the Telangana officials to take options from employees as per guidelines and submit them to it. Further, the committee asked AP officials to upload the details of the employees given options on the websites of the two States and receive objections, if any. The committee has decided to meet again in September.