Power utility official arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

May 28, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Special Investigation Team probing the TSPSC question paper leak case, in a fresh development on Sunday arrested an official of power utilities from Warangal. The total number of arrested in the case has now reached 45.

The arrest of Divisional Engineer Ramesh, officials believe, has opened up new findings regarding the spread of the leaked question paper.

During preliminarily inquiry it was found that Mr. Ramesh had purchased the question papers related to AEE from Ravi Kishore, who has already been arrested. It was also found that Mr. Ramesh allegedly further sold the leaked question papers of the two subjects to some 20 people.

The SIT, following the new findings, set out in new teams to trace and nab the list of suspects in the transactions.