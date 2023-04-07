April 07, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The managements of power utilities of Telangana have sought the intervention of the Commissioner of Labour to take up conciliation proceedings with the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC), following their notice to go on strike from 8 AM on April 17 on demands related to pay revision, allowances and others.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Labour on Thursday communicating the strike notice served by the JAC with a request to arrange a bipartite meeting with the body and the managements of utilities for amicable settlement of demands.

Mr. Rao explained on behalf of the four power utilities that the employees JAC had served strike notice on the revision of pay and allowances of employees, artisans and pensioners, implementation of GPF in place of EPF to employees recruited between February 1, 1999, and August 31, 2004, on a par with State Government employees and several other issues related to employees and artisans.

Stating that resorting to strike would cause major inconvenience to energy consumers in the State, the CMD said strikes were prohibited by the State Government in the power utilities and it was also against the provisions of Essential Services Maintenance Act. He disclosed that talks were held with the representatives of registered trade unions and service associations on January 1, March 6, 10, 13 and 29 this year on the demands and grievances of the employees and artisans.

He also brought to the notice of the Labour Commissioner that existing salaries and other benefits paid to employees of the power utilities were on the higher side when compared to the pay of other Corporations and PSUs of the State Government. They were given a fitment of 30% and 35% in 2014 and 2018, respectively, apart from other fringe benefits. Keeping in view the financial position of the utilities, the managements had offered 6% fitment with yearly financial commitment of ₹526 crore.

Meanwhile, the JAC is going ahead with its plans to strike work from the morning of April 17 and holding meetings with employees and artisans as part of the preparations for strike. Few unions such as Telangana Vidyut Employees Union and Itehad Electricity Contract Employees Union served notice to go on strike from April 25.