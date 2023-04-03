Power utilities urge JAC to avoid strike planned from April 17

April 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The managements of power utilities of Telangana have requested the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC), which has decided to go on strike from April 17 seeking pay revision among others, to withdraw the proposed strike and informed that they are open for further talks for resolving the grievances.

In a bid to buy peace, Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and TSTransco D. Prabhakar Rao addressed a letter to the JAC on Monday requesting withdrawal of the strike notice given by the latter. The employees, artisans and pensioners of the power utilities are seeking revision of pay and allowances, provision of pension and GPF facility to employees recruited between February 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004 on a par with State government employees and other issues related to artisans.

Mr. Prabhakara Rao said a series of discussions were held with the representatives of registered trade unions and employees’ associations, who formed into JACs, on January 1, March 6, 10, 13 and 29 in order to maintain industrial peace and congenial relations with trade unions/associations. The managements were willing to hold further discussions for resolving genuine demands keeping in view the financial position of the utilities.

He explained that employees’ cost in power utilities had increased substantially over the years, particularly after formation of Telangana since 2013-14 and the trade unions/associations were apprised how two pay revisions were effected with 30% and 35% fitment in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In spite of enormous increase in financial commitments of the utilities, the managements had offered 6% fitment this time with an additional financial commitment of ₹526 crore a year.

Further, he stated that the salaries and other benefits of Telangana power utilities’ employees were on higher side compared to other corporations and public sector undertakings in Telangana as also power utilities of other States. He said uninterrupted quality power supply was needed for the ongoing Rabi season crops before the harvesting time and any disruption would result in huge loss as also inconvenience to students and youth appearing for various exams and recruitment tests.

He also mentioned that strikes were prohibited in power utilities for six months and the acts of striking work or abetting employees to go on strike would amount to misconduct. As such, the power utilities were accountable to people and it was the responsibility of employees to ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power to all consumers, he noted.