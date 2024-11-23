 />

Power utilities told to take up works to handle high energy demand in summer

Officials told to take steps to cope with the expected hike in demand by January 31 next

Published - November 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, CMDs of power utilities, other senior officials participating in a meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, CMDs of power utilities, other senior officials participating in a meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania has asked the four power utilities to focus on higher demand for energy in the State, particularly keeping in mind the summer season ahead by increasing the capacity of power transformers in the extra high tension (EHT) and 33/11 kV sub-stations.

The senior executives of the power utilities apprised the senior official that they were estimating the increase in energy demand at 5% across the State and 15% in Greater Hyderabad during the coming summer season compared to the last summer season. Mr. Sultania told the authorities to install new power transformers wherever necessary, particularly in the areas identified where the demand was likely to jack up.

He wanted all the summer preparation works to be completed by January 31 next. The Transco authorities informed the Principal Secretary that they were increasing the capacity of EHT sub-stations at R.C. Puram and Bowrampet. Besides, efforts were on to make the under-connstruction Jadcherla-Narayanpur 132 kV circuit functional.

Chairman and Managing Director of Transco D. Krishna Bhaskar, CMD of SPDCL Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, CMD of NPDCL K. Varun Reddy, Joint CMD of Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, directors of the power utilities and chief engineers participated in the meeting.

