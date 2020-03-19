Power utilities meet today on COVID-19

In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, Chairman and Managing Director of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana (TS-Transco) D. Prabhakar Rao has convened a meeting with the top executives of the four power utilities on Friday to discuss their preparedness to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to officials, apart from the CMDs of TS-Transco, TS-Genco, and the two Discoms their directors and other senior executives have been told to attend the meeting to be held at Vidyut Soudha. Since the field staff of the power utilities are exposed to general public due to the nature of their job, the meeting would discuss steps to be taken by such employees to protect themselves from the virus as they come in close contact with people.

The utilities' staff, particularly those who man the sub-stations, who attend breakdown calls, repairs, maintenance works, linemen and meter readers, are exposed to the general public and the meeting is expected to prepare a list of dos and don’ts while they are on duty, the officials stated.