Power utilities keep extra men, material to attend emergency calls

Public urged to keep away from broken power lines

In view of the ongoing spell of continuous rain and forecast of more rain for the next four-five days, the power utilities in the State, particularly the distribution companies (Discoms) have put the field staff on alert for handling emergency situations arising out of flooding of residential areas and other exigencies.

The disaster management teams have been told to stay in their respective headquarters along with required material and other needy equipment and machinery to attend to emergency calls immediately. Engineers have been told to keep at least 30 poles, conductors and additional staff in every section to meet the emergency demand.

At a virtual review meeting on the preparedness in Southern Discom areas, held here on Monday, Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy told the chief general managers of zones and circles and superintending engineers to coordinate with the districts’ administration (control rooms) and GHMC to keep a watch on flooding of residential areas and its impact on power supply and try to restore power supply immediately wherever possible after interruption.

A total of 13 electrical poles and 5 distribution transformers were damaged in Greater Hyderabad and rural circles in Southern Discom and supply to the areas linked to the damaged equipment was given through alternative arrangements.

The CMD appealed electricity consumers and general public to follow safety precautions during rains by avoiding contact with bent/damaged electric poles, driving over the fallen power lines, conductor fallen on vehicles, trees or any other objects and water near marooned power lines and electrical equipment.

Farmers have been suggested to keep their cattle away from the electrical poles, lines and other equipment, not to take shelter under trees and overhead power lines during heavy rain. Consumers and citizens have bee told to contact power officials by calling numbers 100, 1902, nearest fuse-off-call offices, control room numbers 73820 72104, 73820 72106, 73820 71574 and also through mobile apps, Twitter and Facebook handles and websites of the distribution companies.